With 34 testing centres, TN tests 59,952 people so far

Chennai: Samples of 59,952 people including 6,954 on Thursday, have been taken and sent for testing in Tamilnadu so far. Of these, 1,683 tested positive, 56,836 tested negative and testing of 1,433 samples were under process.

According to government statistic, 6,025 samples are repeat samples of same persons. At present the State has 334 testing centres–23 government and 11 private.

The number of beds in isolation wards stood at 29,074 and the number of ventilators available is 3,371. A total of 23,303 patients were under active quarantine and 106 under Government Quarantine.

As on date 1,13,398 were under home quarantine for 28 days and 106 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries were being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport, while 1,787 suspected individuals were under admission in isolation wards.