900 teachers in Tamilnadu get 3 years extension

Chennai: The Tamilnadu School Education department has reportedly decided to extend the tenure of 900 post graduate teachers by three years.

According to reports, their tenure has been extended till the end of 2022, in a bid to ensure that there are no vacancies in schools and quality education is being provided to students.

In Tamilnadu, the government provide free education to students at its schools, besides giving them a world of freebies, including free bicycles, laptops, books, uniforms, footwear and nutritious noon meal etc.