Covid 19: Death toll up 775 in India, positive cases 24,506

New Delhi: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 24,506 today, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death toll rose to 775 as of 8 am today.

As many as 1,429 new COVID-19 cases and 57 more deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the Ministry said. Notably, the cases number more than 70 among foreign nationals.

Maharashtra still remains the worst-affected State with more than 6,000 cases and 280 deaths. Gujarat is just behind Maharashtra in terms of both the number of cases and fatalities. Delhi ranks third in terms of the worst-hit state/UTs in India.

In some relief to the public, the government late on Friday night allowed shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas, to remain open at a 50 per cent strength, from Saturday.

Meanwhile, the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has reached 197,245. A total of 2,831,784 people have been infected. US President Donald Trump on Friday suggested a research into whether coronavirus infection could be treated by injecting disinfectants into the patient’s body. However, the suggestion was soon rubbished by the medical fraternity on social media.