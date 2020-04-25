Kodambakkam overtakes Royapuram in Chennai’s corona meter

Chennai: When Tamilnadu reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Friday evening, Chennai topped the list with a whopping 52 cases.

And today, within Chennai, while Royapuram, which occupies the first place, reported 15 cases, Kodambakkam reported 16 new cases.

According to figures released by Greater Chennai Corporation, Royapuram continues to occupy the numero uno slot with a total of 133 new cases, Tondiarpet emerges second with 59 cases, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar comes third with 55 cases, Teynampet fourth with 53 cases and Koyambedu fifth with 52 cases.

With a whopping number of 452 cases, Chennai continues to be a cause of concern for healthcare exerts and managers, who believe that the upcoming total lockdown would play a key role in controlling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Chennai continues to remain on the top of the chart with 452 cases, followed by Coimbatore (141), Tiruppur (110), Dindigul (80), Erode (70), Tirunelveli (63), Chengalpattu (57), Madurai (56), Thanjavur and Namakkal (55 each), Tiruvallur (52) and Trichy (51).

Till date 87,159 passengers have completed 28 days follow-up. As on date 1,16,095 were under home quarantine for 28 days and 19 asymptomatic passengers from highly affected countries were being quarantined in quarantine facilities near airport, while 1,846 suspected individuals were under admission in isolation wards.