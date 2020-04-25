Medall gets ICMR approval to conduct Covid-19 tests

Chennai: Medall Diagnostics, an integrated diagnostic services provider, has announced the receipt of approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting Covid-19 tests.

With a new 15,000 square feet central reference lab at Guindy in Chennai, equipped with state of the art equipment, Medall has the capacity to process close to 1000 samples every day, positioning it as amongst the largest Covid-19 testing providers in the State, said a press release.

According to Arjun Ananth, CEO, Medall, “there is an urgent need to bring in more and more private laboratories for testing the samples. Reliable testing to screen for the disease is becoming increasingly apparent. As a quality focused, integrated diagnostic service provider, Medall is uniquely placed to meet the growing demand for reliable and quick testing of Coronavirus samples using the standard, state-of-the-art Real Time Polymerise Chain Reaction (RTPCR) testing methodology.”