Smartphone prices slashed

Chennai: iQOO, a premium smartphone brand, has announced a new price of its flagship smartphone —iQOO 3. According to a press note, it comes in three variants – 8+128GB (4G), 8+256GB (4G) and 12+256GB (5G).

Previously priced at Rs 38,990, 41,990 and 46,990, they are now available at a new price of Rs 34,990, 37,990 and 44,990 respectively and will be available in attractive color options —Quantum Silver and Tornado Black.

The new price will be applicable in the India market on Flipkart andiqoo.com and would be available as soon as ecommerce commence delivery of smartphones.

Gagan Arora, director-marketing, iQOO India said, “In cognisance of the difficult circumstance we are all going through due to the global health pandemic, we understand that affordability will be a key concern for consumers going forward. In order to continue with our proposition of offering best-in-class features with 5G capabilities at an affordable price point, we have decided to refresh our pricing, making iQOO the most cost-effective 5G enabled device in India.”

