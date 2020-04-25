Tamilnadu reports 66 new cases, 43 from Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported 66 new coronavirus cases, with Chennai alone counting for 43. This was revealed by State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar at a media conference.

He said a total number of 1821 persons were affected by Covid-19 in Tamilnadu so far. Stating that 960 persons have recovered so far he said 96 of them were discharged today alone.

The Minister said that the State has recorded a recovery rate of 52 per cent, which is higher. This is thanks to the efforts being taken by the Tamilnadu government.

When Tamilnadu reported 72 new coronavirus cases on Friday evening, Chennai topped the list with a whopping 52 cases. And today, within Chennai, while Royapuram, which occupies the first place, reported 15 cases, Kodambakkam reported 16 new cases.

According to figures released by Greater Chennai Corporation, Royapuram continues to occupy the numero uno slot with a total of 133 new cases, Tondiarpet emerges second with 59 cases, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar comes third with 55 cases, Teynampet fourth with 53 cases and Koyambedu fifth with 52 cases.

With a whopping number of cases, Chennai continues to be a cause of concern for healthcare exerts and managers, who believe that the upcoming total lockdown would play a key role in controlling the spread of coronavirus pandemic.