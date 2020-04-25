Total lockdown: Functioning hours of shops extended in TN

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanswami today announced that shops can be open till 3 pm today where total lockdown will be implemented from tomorrow.

He said the decision has been taken to ensure that people can stock the essentials needed during the complete lockdown period.

He also requested people to maintain social distance when they are in the shops.

It may be noted that complete lockdown will be imposed in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tiruppur, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalapattu from tomorrow.