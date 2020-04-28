121 affected by coronavirus in TN in just 1 day, 103 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu this evening reported 121 new cases of coronavirus. With this, the State’s tally has increased to 2,058. Out of the 121 fresh cases, 103 are from Chennai alone.

According to figures released by the State government, the death toll as of today is 25, while the number of persons recovered from the pandemic is 1128.

A total number of 1,01,874 persons have been tested so far, it said. Meanwhile, even as the world gradually relaxes lockdown rules in the wake of falling Covid-19 cases, India is also aiming to gradually ease restrictions from May 3 when the lockdown ends.

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is discussing the exit strategy with States to help minimise risks following the lifting of lockdown. But there seems to be no respite for Chennai, where Covid-19 cases are increasing drastically.