Koyambedu flowers and fruits shops to be shifted to Madhavaram

Chennai: In a bid to decongest Koyambedu wholesale market during Covid-19 pandemic situation, the government has decided to shift flowers and fruits shops to Madhavaram, according to CMDA Member Secretary Karthikeyan. However, traders are unhappy with the move.

Officials said at least 12 persons associated with the market have tested positive for COVID-19 due to which restrictions are being imposed.

Today, the vegetable market wore a deserted look as many shops were closed and staff members of the food aggregators waited at the shops to pick up vegetable orders for delivery.

According to S. Srinivasan, president, Chennai Fruits Commission Agents Association, ‘We are planning to stop sourcing fruits from Wednesday till May 1. It will be difficult to shift trade to other areas suggested like Madhavaram. We will sell the stock that arrived on Tuesday.’

Authorities have proposed to shift the market to Kilambakkam, Madhavaram and Koyambedu.

After marathon talks between officials and office-bearers of Koyambedu vegetable, fruits and flower sellers orgnaisation that started Monday and concluded today, it has been decided to allow the functioning of the market with increased restrictions.

Out of the 1900 wholesale shops, only 600 will be allowed to function in the Koyambedu complex, while 450 retail outlets will be shifted to nearby Aminjikarai. This is to prevent overcrowding and ensure social distancing.

On Monday, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan warned the wholesale traders that the Koyambedu Vegetable and Fruits market would be closed with more than four persons tested positive for Coronavirus.

He said two retail traders who had come to the market are infected with Coronavirus. A team of officials met the representatives of the wholesale market for shifting some of the shops to a different place to avoid huge crowds.

Speaking after holding a meeting with traders to discuss about the modalities of shifting some of the shops to other locations in the wake of milling crowd thronging the market, Viswanathan, citing reports, said that two retail traders, who came to purchase their daily supplies have tested positive in the market.