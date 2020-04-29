104 new cases in TN, 82 in Chennai alone

Chennai: As the Tamilnadu government released its Wednesday’s coronavirus figures late in the evening, one more shocker was in store for Chennaiites. The city, which is already sitting on top of the State’s corona meter, witnessed 94 out of the total 104 cases reported by Tamilnadu.

With the 104 fresh Covid-19 cases, the total number of affected persons in Tamilnadu now is 2162. Out of these, 768 belong to Chennai alone. According to the government’s health bulletin, 1,210 persons have been discharged so far and 82 of them were discharged Wednesday alone.

While the number of active cases in Tamilnadu now is 922 (recovery rate is more than 50 per cent), the State’s death toll due to coronavirus stands at 27.

The Tamilnadu government has to address two key issues now- It has to ease lockdown restrictions post 3 May, but should also take steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has crossed 2,000-mark in the State.

‘A detailed strategy is being worked out and plans will be revealed by this weekend,’ sources in the know said. An all time high of 121 fresh cases were

reported on Tuesday as the total number of positive cases in Tamilnadu crossed the 2,000 mark, even as the toll rose to 25 with the death of a COVID infected patient.