Chennai food delivery staff tests positive for corona, customers under scanner

Chennai: A 26-year-old employee of an app-based food delivery aggregator has tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, his contacts including people to whom he delivered food have come under scanner.

Also, officials have directed all food delivery agents to maintain hygiene and social distancing, since they have potential to spread the pandemic due to their nature of work.

The food delivery agent who was affected by coronavirus acquired it from his father, a 66-year-old lung cancer patient, who tested positive for the virus on 22 April, and died today morning.

Health department officials subsequently quarantined his family members and took the samples for testing. As the results came, it emerged that the 26-year-old son showed positive for the virus.