Covid-19: Focus shifts from Royapuram to Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Chennai: All these days, Royapuram remained the focus of health managers and the media, as the north Chennai locality reported more number of coronavirus cases on a daily basis. Even now, it stands on top in the metropolis’ Covid-19 meter, with a whopping 164 cases.

However, its neighbouring Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, which is in the second position, is now giving a tough fight to Royapuram. As per figures released by Greater Chennai Corporation today, Royapuram reported just six cases on Tuesday, while Thiru Vi Ka Nagar posted 34 cases.

If the same trend continues, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, which now has 128 corona cases, is expected to overtake Royapuram (164) cases in day or two. Twenty five fresh cases were reported from Teynampet in one day, and the central Chennai zone is now competing with north Chennai localities with a total number of 81 cases.

While Tondiarpet has 70 cases, the present number in other areas are: Kodambakkam 60, Anna Nagar 65, Valasarawakkam 26, Adyar 19, Thiruvottiyur 15 and Ambattur 19.