Covid-19 violation: Arrests in Tamilnadu cross 3.55 lakh

Chennai: If there is one thing that is competing with global corona virus figures, that is the number of lockdown violations being registered in Tamilnadu.

Nothing including the total lockdown for four-days is stopping people from going out and getting caught by the police. As per the figures released by the DGP office today, a whopping number of 3,55,603 persons have been arrested so far.

While the total number of violations stands at 3,36,426, that of FIRs registered is at 3,36,426. Including two and four-wheelers, 3,01,111 vehicles have been seized so far and Rs 3,47,33,599 has been collected as fine amount.