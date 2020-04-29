Tamilnadu to maintain extra vigil on inter-State borders

Chennai: Apart from urging District Collectors and Police officials to keep an eye on movement of people and on inter-State borders, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said all of them should be thoroughly checked and subjected to medical check-ups to ascertain whether they were exposed to virus.

Chairing a meeting of top officials over video conferening, Palaniswami said while spread of COVID-19 was under control in rural areas like town panchayats and municipalities, the same was not the case in municipal corporations.

He also asked the Collectors to ensure that there was no movement in containment zones, while urging them to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to the people.

He also urged the District Collectors to take all steps to ensure that the orange zones, where some COVID-19 cases were reported, be turned into green zones and red zones, where a large number of cases were reported turning it into hotspots, become orange zones at the earliest.