TN Cabinet to meet on 2 May to take crucial decisions including lockdown

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Cabinet meet will be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat in Chennai on 2 May, during which various crucial decisions, including easing of lockdown, will be taken.

Since the lockdown period is coming to an end on 3 May, certain measures to ease it will be announced, especially in areas where the spread of coronavirus is very less, sources said.

Hinting of possible relaxations in green zones to allow industries to function after the 40-day lockdown to tackle spread of coronavirus ends, Palaniswami today said an announcement would be made soon.

The 40-day lockdown, which commenced on March 24 would end on 3 May.

Chairing a review meeting with all District Collectors via video-conferencing from the State Secretariat on the present COVID situation in the State, he said instructions would soon be issued on relaxing the lockdown and allowing some

industrial activity in green zones as per the advisory from the Centre, where no COVID cases were reported.

He also urged the District Collectors to take all steps to ensure that the orange zones, where some COVID-19 cases were reported, be turned into green zones and red zones, where a large number of cases were reported turning it into hotspots, become orange zones at the earliest.