TN govt to soon release order on easing of lockdown

Chennai: Hinting of possible relaxations in green zones to allow industries to function after the 40-day lockdown to tackle spread of coronavirus ends, Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today said an announcement would be made soon.

The 40-day lockdown, which commenced on March 24 would end on 3 May. Chairing a review meeting with all District Collectors via video-conferencing from the State Secretariat on the present COVID situation in the State, he said instructions would soon be issued on relaxing the lockdown and allowing some industrial activity in green zones as per the advisory from the Centre, where no COVID cases were reported.

He also urged the District Collectors to take all steps to ensure that the orange zones, where some COVID-19 cases were reported, be turned into green zones and red zones, where a large number of cases were reported turning it into hotspots, become orange zones at the earliest.