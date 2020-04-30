Glitter in times of pandemic with ‘paper gold’

Chennai: Adhering to the government’s initiative of maintaining safe social distancing, and unable to open their off-line physical showrooms, and to combat the on-going pandemic, 150-year C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers unveiled a ‘unique and novel’ concept of CKC’s Paper-Gold, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2020 and continuing next two months.

According to a press release, this initiative has seen a tremendous response on their online platform. Response was received from their patrons across the globe.

Under this scheme, customers may book 22k gold in denominations from 5gm, 10gm, 50gm upto 1000gm. Gold bookings may be redeemed for jewellery of same or more weight within 11 months. Under this plan a customer can avail of lower of booking rate or delivery date rate whichever is lower.

Additionally, understanding the uncertain situation and to help customers; to help in the slow-down of economy, if the customer wishes, god forbid, to withdraw from the programme within 11 months, C Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers will refund the paid amounts at the then prevailing rates under their normal buy back policy.

C Vinod Hayagriv, managing director, said, ‘Our revenue completely came from online business for booking of jewellery. The proprietary advance booking programme has been better received than we expected.’