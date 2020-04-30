Measures in Koyambedu only after Central team’s observation?

Chennai: The recent intensified coronavirus prevention measures at Koyambedu wholesale market was only after the Central team’s observation, sources said.

It is said that though the Central team was happy with Tamilnadu governmentt’s overall steps, its members were disappointed with Koyambedu, where people hardly followed social distancing, and expressed it with State government officials, who upped their measures in the market area.

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team to assess the ground situation due to the coronavirus pandemic in Tamilnadu held consultations with Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and other officials, before meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The IMCT, deputed by the Union Home Ministry, met state government officials as well as authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

A senior government official said the ICMT studied the various steps being initiated by the state government to control the spread of the contagion

“The team studied in detail the several measures initiated by the state government in its fight against COVID- 19, the government orders passed and the implementation of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary and Commissioner of Revenue Administration, said.

The central team was also very particular about the implementation of WHO guidelines, he added

The five-member team which began its three-day-long visit to Chennai, is led by V Thiruppugazh, Additional Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).