Tamilnadu Governor, CM extend May Day wishes

Chennai: Tamilnadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today conveyed their May day wishes.

In his message, Purohit said, “On the occasion of the ‘May Day’, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all those who toil day and night to promote the welfare of the nation and to all their families who support them in this noble effort.”

He further said, “Let us all, on this ‘May Day’ take a firm resolution to combat Covid-19 pandemic and to overcome the crisis. I pray Almighty may give strength to labour community to overcome the present situation. I also request all the people of Tamilnadu to follow the government guidelines regarding Covid-19 scrupulously and stay at home and stay safe.”

Palaniswami in his greetings said workers lift their homes and country by their hardwork. “Following Saint Vivekananda’s words we will reach success if we work hard,” he said.