Tamilnadu reports 161 new cases, 138 in Chennai alone

Chennai: Tamilnadu today reported a huge increase in its coronavirus figures, by reporting 161 new cases.

Out of these, 138 are from Chennai alone, indicating that something is seriously wrong with the city as far as Covid-19 spread is concerned.

The total number of Covid-19 affected persons in Tamilnadu is 2323. While Chengalpattu, Chennai’s neighbouring district, reported five new cases, Madurai reported five, Kancheepuram three, Perambalur two, Cuddalore, Ariyalur and Salem one each.

As many as 31,375 people are under home quarantine, 1,10,718 have been tested so far and 48 were discharged today. Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Prakash has said 98 per cent of affected persons in Chennai did not show any symptom.

Even as several districts of Tamilnadu have drastically reduced the number of Covid-19 positive cases, it is exactly the opposite in Chennai.

The city which is the State’s capital has also become the epicentre of the pandemic. As far as the metropolis is concerned, the numbers continue to soar on a daily basis, reaching the 100-mark every now and then (see box for complete details).

The rise in number is so much worrying that even Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has said that it is becoming difficult to control the spread of the virus in the city.