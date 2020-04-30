TN unveils website to bring back Tamils from foreign countries

Chennai: A website has been unveiled by the Tamiladu government to take steps to bring back Tamils who are stranded in other countries due to Covid-19 lockdown

People from Tamilnadu who are abroad and who would like to return home can register themselves on this portal nonresidenttamil.org), the Tamilnadu government said.

Also, with business establishments reportedly deciding to vacate a few countries due to coronavirus impact, the Tamilnadu government is planning to make use of the ‘opportunity’.

Today, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami formed a special committee chaired by Chief Secretary K Shanmugam to attract such investments from companies belonging to Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and the United States.

An official release said that the State government is keen to make the State’s economy to bounce back immediately after the coronavirus episode ends.

Stating that some companies based out of the above countries have decided to vacate their facilities in a few countries, it said the Tamilnadu government would take all necessary steps to make them establish their facilities in the State.