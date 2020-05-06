‘Fake Siddha practitioner’ who claimed to cure Covid-19 arrested

Chennai: The Tamilnadu police today arrested a ‘fake’ Siddha practitioner for claiming to have a cure for Covid-19.

The man, Thiruthanikachalam, was arrested in the city this morning based on a complaint by the Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, sources said.

The department said Thiruthanikachalam claimed that he had found a medicine that could cure COVID-19 and spread false information through social media and newspapers. He was running a Siddha hospital near the Chennai Mufossil Bus Terminus. He had no medical qualification.

As per Section 8 of The Epidemic Diseases Act and Regulations, publishing any kind of information on COVID-19 on WhatsApp or Facebook without the permission of the Directors of Public Health or Medical Education or Medical and Rural Health Services was banned.

The release added that as his act endangered the lives of people, the Director of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy lodged a complaint with the police and action was being initiated on him.