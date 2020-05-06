Tight security ordered in front of TASMAC shops

Chennai: The government today said two constables, 2 home guards/volunteer would be deployed at each TASMAC shop.

“If possible, more than one counter are to be created, barricades to be erected and social distance to be maintained,” said an order.

It also called for deployment of more number of police personnel at “barricade between TASMAC shop and Kalyana Mandapam/Public Place”. The order also said flying squads and striking forces too will be formed.

It may be recalled that the State government had on Monday evening announced opening of liquor shops in the State from 10 am to 5 pm tomorrow, with stringent norms–only in non-containment zones–as people in bordering districts of Tamilnadu thronged the wine shops in neighbouring Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, where the shops were allowed to open.

While the announcement brought cheers to the tipplers, their joy, however, was shortlived after the government yesterday deferred opening of more than 300 liquor shops coming under the Greater Chennai Police limits (including in neighbouring Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts) and said fresh date would be announced later.