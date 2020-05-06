TN records 771 Covid-19 cases in single day, 324 in Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu today recorded a new high in its daily coronavirus cases.

The government has announced that 771 have been tested positive for Covid-19 across the State.

Out of them, Chennai alone accounted for 324 cases, an all-time high for the city ever since the first victim was reported in March. Surprisingly, there are no new cases in Coimbatore today.

There are 95 cases from Cuddalore, 188 from Ariyalur, nine each from Chengalpattu and Dindigul, 45 in Kancheepuram, 20 in Madurai, 34 in Thiruvallur, 17 in Thiruvannamalai, three in Perambalur and two each in Theni and Pudukottai.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Tamilnadu till date is 4,829, said the health bulletin issued tonight by the Tamilnadu government.