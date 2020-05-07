Woman cop on CM’s security duty affected by Covid-19?

Chennai: The police department today refuted reports in a few sections of the media that claimed that a policewoman who was part of the security arrangements at Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s residence had tested positive for Covid-19.

An official statement said that a woman headconstable who was posted at Greenways Road recently was suspected to have coronavirus infection. However, after testing, it became clear that she was not affected by Covid-19. The release also added that enough measures are being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic among police force.