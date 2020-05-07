580 Covid-19 cases in TN, 316 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu recorded 580 new Covid-19 cases today, with Chennai being responsible for 316 among them. Large number of these cases are linked to Koyambedu wholesale vegetables, fruits and flowers market, it is said.

While 31 patients were discharged today, the State witnessed two new Covid-19 deaths. In total, 1547 have been discharged so far, while the toll stands at 37.

Tamilnadu has crossed two lakh testings, with 14,195 samples being tested today alone. A total number of 2,02,436 samples have been tested till date.