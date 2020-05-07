CM condoles demise of his Secretary’s dad

Chennai: Tamilnadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami today condoled the demise of Boovaraghavan, father of his Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan.

In a statement here, he said he was saddened to know about the passing away of Boovaraghavan due to illness.

‘I extend my deep condolences to Boovaraghavan’s wife Santha, son Balaji, daughter and my Secretary Jayashree Muralidharan and other members of the family,’ the Chief Minister said and added that he prayed to the Almighty for the departed soul to rest in peace in the God’s abode.