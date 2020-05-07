Covid-19: Tamilnadu inches close to 5,000 mark

Chennai: In a massive spurt, the total number corona positive cases went past the 700 mark on a single day on Wednesday, taking Tamilnadu’s tally closer to the 5,000 mark, even as the rose to 35 with the death of two people.

A bullet in issued by the Health and Family Welfare department said Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market continued to be the epicentre as more and more people from several districts, who had visited the market, started testing positive, raising fears of community transmission.

A 68-year-old man from Chennai with co-morbidities died at the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, while a 59-year-old man admitted on 3 May, died at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, taking the COVID toll to 35.

Of the total 35 deaths, 22 were reported in Chennai, two each in Chengalpattu, Madurai, Villuppuram and one each in Dindugul, Erode, Kanchipuram, Theni, Tuticorin, Vellore and Coimbatore.

On a single day count, the number of cases for the first time (since March seven when the first case was reported), reported was 771, (575 men, 196 women) as a total of 4,829 people have tested positive so far in Tamil Nadu that included 3,320 men, 1,507 women and two transpersons.

The release said a majority of the cases were linked to the single largest cluster–Koyambedu market in the city, as fresh cases were reported in as many as 25 districts.