Crucial corona figures of TN that you shouldn’t miss

Chennai: Of the 771 cases reported from various parts of Tamilnadu last night, Chennai once again topped with 324 cases (again an all time single day high) and most of them were linked to the Koyambedu market, taking the city’s corona tally to 2,332.

Apart from Chennai, a large number of cases linked to Koyambedu market were reported in districts of Ariyalur (188), Cuddalore (95), Kanchipuram (45), Tiruvallur (34), Madurai (20), Tiruvannamalai (17), Chengalpattu /Dharmapuri (9 each), Vellore (6), Cilluppuram 95), Perambalur (3), Krishnagiri, Pudukkottai, Theniand Tuticorin (2 each), Karur, Salem, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tirupattur, Tiruvarur, Tirunelveli and Trichy (1 each).

Of the total 4,829 cases, 254 (130 men, 124 women) were in the 0-12 age group, 4,208 (2,951/1,255/Transgender-2) in 13-60 age group and 367 (239/128) in 60-plus age group.

District wise Chennai continued to remain on top of the COVID chart with 2,332 cases, followed by Cuddalore (324), Ariyalur (222), Villuppuram (164), Coimbatore (146), Chengalpattu (145), Tiruvallur (129), Tiruppur (114), Madurai (111) and Dindugul (107).

A total number of 31 people, who have tested positive, were today discharged, as the number of cured patients increased to 1,516.

Till date 1,88,241 samples, including 13,413 today, have been taken and sent for testing, of which 4,829 tested positive, 1,82,541 negative, while testing of 876 samples were under process and 9,769 samples were repeat samples of same persons.

The total number of persons tested till date was 1,65,191, which included 11,702 today of which 508 tested positive.

A total of 3,381 suspected individuals were under treatment in isolation wards and 3,275 active cases were under treatment. The State has 52 testing facilities–36 government labs and 16 private labs.