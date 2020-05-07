Gas leak: Modi assures all help to Andhra CM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took stock of the situation in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam where a gas leak from a chemical plant has left six dead, and assured all possible assistance to state Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The prime minister has also convened a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority in wake of the situation, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister wrote on Twitter that he spoke with Union Home Ministry officials and National Disaster Management Authority regarding the situation “which is being monitored closely.”

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” he said. The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi spoke to the state Chief Minister.

“He assured all help and support,” a PMO tweet said. At least six people have died and nearly 100 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours today.