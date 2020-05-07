Money pours in to aid TN in its fight against Covid-19

Chennai: The Tamilnadu Government has so far received Rs 347.76 crore towards corona prevention and relief fund.

An official release said till 2 April, the State had received Rs 62.30 crore as relief from industries, corporates and others.

From 3 to 6 April, the State had received another Rs 17.44 crore taking the total contributions to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to Rs 79.74 crore.

In continuation of this, the State government received Rs 54.88 crore during 7 to 13 April and from 14 to 20 April , it received another Rs 26.30 crore from various sections of the society as contributions towards corona relief measures, taking the total to Rs 160,93,74,572, the release said.

In the ten day period from 20 to 30 April, the government had received Rs 145,48,35,986 crore taking the total contributions to Rs 306,42,10,558.

The release said during the last five days from 1 to 5 May, a total of Rs 41,34,4,882 were received taking the total contributions to Rs 347,76,15,440.

Releasing the names of the companies, industries, and others who contributed more than Rs 10 lakh, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked all the companies NGOS and the public for their contribution towards corona relief.