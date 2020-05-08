600 new Covid-19 cases in TN, total crosses 6000

Chennai:Tamilnadu today reported 600 new coronavirus cases and crossed the 6000 mark with a total number of 6009 cases. Chennai today contributed 391 to the State’s overall count.

Revealing the above figures to the media, State Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar said the hike in the number of cases is due to the aggressive testing being conducted by the Tamilnadu government.

He said a total number 216480 samples has been tested so far, which is the highest in the country. Asking people not to get panic, he said the government is taking all steps to control the spread of the pandemic.

According to the Minister, 405 men and 195 women were today tested positive for Covid-19 in Tamilnadu. He requested people to take extra care of senior citizens, pregnant women and other vulnerable sections.