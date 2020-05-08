Bundesliga to resume 16 May

Berlin: The German Football League (DFL) on Thursday announced the Bundesliga 2019-20 season would restart on May 16, making it the first European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DFL said the season would resume under the terms of a strict health protocol that bans fans from the stadium, with several matches including the Ruhr valley derby between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04 taking place on the relaunch day.

While it is no normal restart given the empty stands and other restrictions, it is crucial to resume play, DFL CEO Christian Seifert told a news conference.

He was speaking after a meeting with first and second division clubs following the government’s decision on Wednesday to give the green light for the Bundesliga restart and throw a financial lifeline to the cash-strapped clubs. DFL is desperate to finish the season by June 30 to be contractually in compliance with sponsors and broadcasters.

It had warned any further delay could be existence-threatening for some clubs. ‘The season finale will take place at the end of June,’ said Seifert, with June 27-28 as a likely date.

The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak, which has brought football to a standstill around the world.

The country’s professional teams have been training since mid-April, divided into small groups and under strict conditions, including extensive COVID-19 testing of all players and coaching staff.

The country has reported more than 1,66,000 infections and more than 7,000 deaths.

Officials said on Thursday the coronavirus crisis is far from over despite the country slowly reopening its economy and trying to get life back to normal. Bayern Munich, chasing an eighth successive title, leads the table with 55 points from 25 games, four ahead of Borussia Dortmund with RB Leipzig third on 50. There are nine rounds of matches left to play.