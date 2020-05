Chennai: The Madras High Court today directed the Tamilnadu government to close all TASMAC liquor shops till the Covid-19 lockdown ends.

It however said sales of liquor can be done through online mode. It may be recalled that the court allowed the sale of liquor on Wednesday with some conditions.

Following the order, liquor shops which were closed for six weeks were reopened on Thursday, much to the relief of tipplers.