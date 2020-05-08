‘Match-fixing mafia has India links’

Lahore, May 8: Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed alleged the match-fixing mafia is linked to India.

Javed also claimed fixing questions have been raised over the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past but said no one has the courage to do anything against the mafia, which runs the business while remaining in the background.

Questions have been raised over IPL in the past. Match-fixing mafia is linked to India, Javed told Geo News.

There is no way out once you decide to get into fixing. Nobody has the courage to take any sort of action against the mafia yet, he added. The 47-year-old also claimed he was punished for lifting the lid on fixing menace prevalent in the sport.

He also alleged he was being threatened to be ripped into pieces if he continued to speak regarding the issue.

My career ended prematurely because I spoke against fixing, he said.

According to him, he never became the coach of the national team as he always spoke out in the open. ‘If you are vocal against fixing, you can only go to a certain extent in your career. This is why I was not able to become the head coach.’ Javed played 22 Tests and 163 ODIs, taking 54 and 182 wickets respectively.