796 with less Covid-19 symptoms in Chennai monitored at colleges and halls

Chennai: As many as 796 persons confirmed with Covid-19 but have less symptoms are being monitored at colleges and halls in Chennai, sources said.

It is learnt that 392 are being monitored at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam alone.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration and special nodal officer here for Covid-19 initiatives here, J Radhakrishnan told reporters recently that several people who tested positive were asymptomatic.

He said arrangements were on to house such patients in facilities like colleges and the Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, which are designated as Covid Care Centres, rather than in hospitals.

He said focused testing was on at the Koyambedu market place under which all the employees were being tested. In view of targeted testing, the number of positive cases was likely to go up, he said, adding that however the rise in numbers was not a cause for concern as all anti-Covid-19 efforts were being taken by the government.