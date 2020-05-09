More lockdown relaxations in Tamilnadu from Monday: Click here for complete details

Chennai: With barely a week left for the 54-day lockdown, imposed to control the spread of coronavirus pandemic, to come to an end, the Tamilnadu government today announced more relaxations in non-containment zones in Chennai city and other parts of the State from Monday.

An official release here said functioning of essential shops selling grocery, fruits and veggies has been extended by two hours and would now remain open from 0600 hrs to 1900 hrs.

Stand alone and neigbourhood shops would be allowed to function from 1030 hrs to 1800 hrs, private establishments could work with 33 per cent work force from 10:30 hrs to 1800 hrs.

While the timing of petrol bunks has been extended and would now function from 0600 hrs to 2000 hrs, those situated on the State and Central highways would be allowed to remain open 24×7 (round the clock).

Apart from allowing private establishments coming under Chennai Police limits to work with 33 per cent work force from 1000 hrs to 1900 hrs, tea shops were allowed across the State only for takeaways, from 0600 hrs to 1900 hrs by strictly adhering to social distancing norms.

Apart from disinfecting the tea shops five times day and keep them in hygienic conditions, the release said none of them should be allowed to dne by sitting or standing and any shops found violating this would be shut.

It said other restrictions announced as per the decision taken at the State Cabinet on May two and as per the guideines issued by the Centre would continue till further orders.

The lockdown, which was first imposed by the State from March 24 to 31, was extended to April 15 and then to May two and further extended till May 17 to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

However, the state government, while extending the lockdown had announced lifting of certain restrictions in non-containment zones since May three.