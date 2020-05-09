Shocking: 1,500 plus infected people in TN linked to Koyambedu market

Chennai: Of the total 4,361 active Covid-19 cases as on date in Tamilnadu, 1,589 were linked to the Koyambedu market, officials said.

The market for vegetables, flowers and fruits here is seen as the biggest hotspot for the spread of the contagion in Tamilnadu eclipsing the earlier single source (a Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event in which about 1,500 people from Tamilnadu had taken part in March) for the dispersion of the virus.

The market is barred for public now and it is being shifted to suburban Tirumazhisai. Three men died of COVID-19 and as many as 600 people tested positive for coronavirus on Friday taking the aggregate number of cases in Tamilnadu to 6,009.

Tamilnadu has been recording consistently more than 500 cases in recent days. As seen in earlier days, there were a number of children below 10 years among the newly infected. Chennai, which had all along been on the top of the list of districts of coronavirus positive cases added 399 new cases on Friday crossing the 3,000 mark.