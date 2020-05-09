TN reports 526 new Covid-19 cases, 279 from Chennai

Chennai: Covid-19 cases crossed 500-mark in Tamilnadu today too, as the State government said 526 persons were tested positive for coronavirus in various parts of TN.

Out of the total 526, 279 cases were from Chennai alone. While the State recorded four deaths, 219 persons were recovered and discharged. As of today, 6535 persons in Tamilnadu were infected by the pandemic.

While 1824 have been discharged, the death toll stands at 44. Out of the total cases in the State, 1867 were linked to the Koyambedu vegetable, fruits and flower market.

Villupuram today reported 67 cases, Chengalpattu 40, Perambalur 31, Thiruvallur 26, Thiruvannamalai 15, Kancheepuram 17, Ranipet 10, Ariyalur 16, Tirunelveli 8, Thirupathur 4, Theni 2 and Thanjur and Trichy 1 each.