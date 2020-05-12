Lockdown: Police arrest 4.59 lakh persons for violation

Chennai: The State police have been imposing the lockdown by arresting violators, seizing their vehicles and imposing fines.

According to a press release from the DGP’s office today, until this morning, 4,32,761 violations has been recorded. FIRs have been registered against them.

The police have arrested 4,59,055 for defying norms of the lockdown. As many as, 3,79,312 vehicles have been impounded.

It may be noted that, the State police have returned 2,31,308 vehicles to its owners. Out of which, 2,24,072 were two-wheelers, 2489 were three-wheelers and 4,747 were four-wheelers. A total amount of Rs 5,11,27,279 was collected as fines.