Modi says lockdown 4.0 will be different, announces Rs 20 lakh cr package

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today dropped enough hints at extension of lockdown, to intensify the country’s fight against Covid-19.

He said it will be done in a different manner and an announcement in this regard will be made before 18 May.

He also announced Rs 20 lakh crore worth mega economic package. “The fourth phase of the lockdown will be different from the previous ones and its announcement will be made before 18 May,” he said.

“I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. The announcements made by the government over COVID-19, decisions of RBI and today’s package totals to Rs 20 lakh crores. This is 10 per cent of India’s GDP.”

The Prime Minister, who addressed the nation through television, said, “We had never seen or heard about such a crisis ever before. This is definitely unimaginable for mankind. This was unprecedented. But humanity will not accept defeat from this virus. We have to not only protect ourselves but also move forward.”

He said the economic package is for that labourer of the country, for that farmer of the country who is working day and night for the countrymen in every situation. This economic package is also for the middle class of our country, which pays taxes honestly and contributes to the development of the country, Modi said.

“Land, labour, liquidity and laws – all aspects will be dealt with. MSMEs also taken into account in this package”, he said and added that the Finance Ministry shall give the details of the package starting tomorrow.

“Based on the suggestions by States, information related to lockdown 4 will be given to you before 18 May. We will fight Corona and we will move forward,” he added.

Stating that more than 42 lakh people from different countries have been infected by COVID-19, Modi said more than 2.75 lakh people have lost their lives due to the virus. “In India too many families have lost their dear ones, I express my condolences to them,” he stated.

“Today when the entire world is in crisis, we will have to further firm our resolve,” he said and added: “When the crisis started then not even a single PPE kit was manufactured in India, only a few N95 masks were available. Today two lakh PPE kits and two lakh N95 masks are manufactured in India daily.”

He said the magnificent building of a self-reliant India will stand on five pillars: Economy, Infrastructure, Technology, Demography, Demand.

“Time has taught us that we must make ‘local’ the mantra of our lives. Global brands that are there today were once local too but when people there started supporting them they became global. That is why from today, every Indian must become vocal for our local,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India’s self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace.”

He further said, “In a world that is fighting life & death, India’s medicines today bring a new hope. With these steps, when India is being praised everywhere in the world, every Indian feels proud.”

Modi, who said that India’s medicines are welcomed by countries worldwide globally with hope, added: “Steps such as these has made India a popular and loved country all over the world. It’s only natural that every Indian is proud of his/her country and roots.”

“The world has begun to believe that India can do very well. It is because of the resolution of 130 crore countrymen,’ he said with pride. According to Modi, ‘the definition of self-reliance has changed globally. From economy-based globalization, the world has now moved on to human-based globalization. India’s culture and traditions speak volumes about self-reliance and the world as a whole family,” he said.

The Prime Minister said, “Scientists say that Corona will be a part of our lives for a very long time. But we can’t let our lives remain confined around Corona. We will wear masks and maintain social distancing but we will not let it affect us. So lockdown 4 will be in a new form with new rules.”