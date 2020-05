Call it a big news for Rajinikanth fans. His much-awaited movie Annaatthe is all set for release for Pongal 2021. It was officially announced by Sun Pictures, who are producing the film, today.

Annaatthe is directed by ‘Siruthai’ Siva and stars many talented actors including Khushbu, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Soori in important roles.

The film went on floors in December last year. Music is by D Imman. Due to coronovirus lockdown, shooting has been halted now.