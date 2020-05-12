Rana Daggubati to wed Miheeka Bajaj

Actor Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame today announced that he is getting married to an event management company owner Miheeka Bajaj.

He took to social media to announce that Miheeka Bajaj, founder of Dew Drop Design Studio, had said ‘yes’ to him.

Rana also posted a picture of the two. Dew Drop is an event management company.

Several film personalities including Hansika and Samantha congratulated Rana. On the acting front, Rana’s Kaadan has got ready for release. It was supposed to be out 2 April, but pushed to an indefinite date following corona lockdown.