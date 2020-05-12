TN reports 716 new Covid-19 cases, 510 from Chennai

Chennai: Tamilnadu reported a huge increase in its Covid-19 cases once again Tuesday night, with 716 persons testing positive for coronavirus. Out of these, 510 were from Chennai alone.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the State has touched 8,718. With eight new deaths being reported, the pandemic’s toll in Tamilnadu has reached 61.

As many as 83 patients were discharged after recovery today, taking the total number of discharged persons to 2134. It has emerged that four passengers who returned from other countries have tested positive for coronavirus today in Tamilnadu.

These are people who returned from foreign countries under the Vande Bharat mission. On Monday, fearing the spread of pandemic from passengers coming from other States, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to begin regular air and train services to the state until 31 May .

“I request you not to begin regular air services till May 31. We know from the press that regular train service to Chennai and from Chennai will commence on 12 May. As the positive cases in Chennai are showing an increasing trend, don’t permit train service till 31 May,” he said during a videoconference with Modi.