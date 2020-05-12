US COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000

Washington: The number of COVID-19 deaths in the US topped 80,000 on Monday, reaching 80,087, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,344,512 cases have been reported in the country, according to the CSSE, Xinhua news agency reported. Hardest-hit New York state reported 26,682 fatalities among 337,055 cases.

New Jersey reported 9,340 deaths, Massachusetts reported 4,979 deaths and Michigan reported 4,584 deaths, the CSSE data showed.

As he encourages the country to reopen, President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in his own home, spotlighting the challenge the White House faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic.

Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America have sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into self-isolation.

The scare comes as the White House this week is emphasizing to the American people the steps being taken to assure their safety — in hopes that will coax them to resume normal activities.

This week – you’ll hear the @WhiteHouse talk about preparedness & confidence, tweeted Alyssa Farah, the White House director of strategic communications.

The Trump Admin is working around the clock to build our testing capacity, grow our PPE stockpiles, distribute therapeutics, & get $ to states to SAFELY reopen in a way Americans can have CONFIDENCE in.

Yet, that message was undercut by the exposure of senior government officials to positive cases at the White House itself.

Pence on Monday led the White House’s weekly call with governors from an isolated room, after his press secretary tested positive Friday. Deborah Birx and other staffers participated as usual from a conference room in the Situation Room, Pence said, explaining the “slightly different circumstance”. “We are taking the appropriate countermeasures to protect the president’s health,” Pence added, according to a recording obtained by the AP.

The White House was moving to daily testing of some staff members to detect the disease. The stepped-up protective measures comes as Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Robert Redfield, director of the CDC, and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Stephen Hahn, were all quarantining after exposure to the White House staffer.