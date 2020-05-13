Brakes India to make ventilators

Chennai: Part of the TVS Group, Brakes India has started manufacturing a low-cost automated respiratory assist device – Sundaram Ventago – at its facility, joining hands with a clutch of partners like Sundaram Medical Foundation and Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), Kauvery Hospital, Madras Medical College and with guidance from global educational institutions like MIT, Boston.

The idea came about to fulfil the immediate and increased demand for ventilators to treat Covid-19 patients. It all started about six weeks back. In collaboration with various organisations and institutions the final product is now ready, Sriram Viji, Deputy Managing Director told IANS.

He said since there is lack of clarity on sourcing of ventilators by the government, it should specify its policy so that industries can scale up to meet the demand for such medical equipment. A lot of planning is needed to scale up the production, which is not possible at the last moment, Viji said.