Lockdown violation: 4,63,513 lakh persons arrested in TN

Chennai: The State police have arrested 4,63,513 persons for violating rules of the lockdown.

According to a press release from the DGP’s office, until this morning, 4,37,148 violations have been recorded and FIRs have been registered against the violators.

The police have seized as many as 3,82,588 vehicles. A total amount of Rs 5,17,12,279 has collected as fines.

It may be noted that police have slowed down on the vehicle checks after relaxations were eased. Also, 100-odd policemen including high ranking officers were tested positive with the virus.