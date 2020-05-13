Maruti’s Gurugram unit restarts

Gurugram: After 48 days of the Covid-induced lockdown, country’s largest manufacturing company Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) restarted its production on Tuesday. One employee will do the work of three, says company official amid strict social distancing norms.

The company restarted with 3,500 employees in Sector 18 Gurugram plant and 2,500 employees in the Maneser plant. MSIL has developed a digital app called Wellness Mitra to contact thelabouers.

Since social distancing is of utmost priority, the company is using 30 per cent manpower to restart plants at both the places. On Day One, we want to prepare plan of production with limited resources, keeping in mind social distancing, Kuldeep Jhangu, the general secretary of Maruti Suzuki Kamgaar Union (MSKU) said.

The employees are given training about how to work on manufacturing belt in given period of time. In this case, one employee will do the work of three persons, Jhangu said.

Jhangu said that Gurugram plant has roughly 13,000 employees while 9,000 in Maneser. In normal days, both these planted have manufactured 1.5 lakh vehicles in one month. With limited resources, he admits that production will go down significantly.