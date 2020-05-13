Twitter to let employees work from home ‘forever’

San Francisco: Popular microblogging platform Twitter today made it official to let its employees work from home forever if they chose to and they will be paid like a normal working day as they sit comfortably in the sofa in the comfort of their homes.

The new option is for those employees who do not need to be physically present in office for certain roles that cannot be done from homes.

But for the rest of its 5,000-strong workforce, the option is now open.

“The past few months have proven we can make that work. So if our employees are in a role and situation that enables them to work from home and they want to continue to do so forever, we will make that happen,” the company said.

It added: “If not, our offices will be their warm and welcoming selves, with some additional precautions, when we feel it’s safe to return.”